A person on the campus of Dutchtown Middle in Ascension Parish has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine, while any others who may have been in close contact with that person have been notified and directed to quarantine as well, following public health guidelines, the school district confirmed Tuesday.
In an email to students' families on Monday, the school said that it had learned that day of the positive coronavirus test results.
Health officials are not recommending that the school be closed at this time, but Dutchtown Middle, located on La. 73 in Geismar, has been deep-cleaned, a school district spokesperson said.