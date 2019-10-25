The Dutchtown High School homecoming queen will be crowned Friday during halftime festivities of the home football game in Spartan Stadium.
The homecoming theme is Griffins, Gods and Goddesses.
The king will be crowned during the homecoming dance Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the school cafetorium, which will be transformed to the ruins of Ancient Greece.
The court includes Van'Jae Grayson, Gina Sanchez, Destiny Graves, Maddie Parr, Rekha Portune, Delaney Zybko, Caroline Carter, Zoe Wooten, KiKi Price, Lauren Montgomery, Camille Dawsey, Courtney Highes, Baylie Fournet, Zaria Harleaux, Morgan Boudreaux, Macy Lowe, Sophia Latino and Audrey Shank.