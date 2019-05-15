HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University student Scott Jarreau, of Baton Rouge, was named Outstanding Student Teacher by the College of Education at its honors convocation May 2.
The college also announced the recipients of departmental honors and new members of the Phi Kappa Phi, Kappa Delta Pi and Phi Alpha honor societies and Southeastern’s own Thirteen Club honor society.
Area students receiving honors include:
BATON ROUGE: Scott Jarreau, Outstanding Senior in Middle School Education, 4-8 and Outstanding Student Teacher Award.
PRAIRIEVILLE: Hannah Hall, Outstanding Senior in Early Childhood Education, PK-3.