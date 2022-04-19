The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 7-14:
April 7
Hull, Andrew K.: 1140 E. Fabian St., Gonzales; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Monceaux, Abram M.: 15145 Braud Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Rousseau, Jeana Rose: 17450 Union Landing Road, Livingston; Age: 26; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Dabney, Rachel Denise: 217 Paradise Alley, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; disturbing the peace /violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, criminal conspiracy, flight from an officer
Hales, Brianna Leigh: 16119 La. 930, Prairieville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple battery, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
LeBlanc, Kary Paul: 17325 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 47; state probation violation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
April 8
Alexander, Kenneth Timothy: 40206 Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Faulks, Edward: 803 Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 80; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Brazell, Robert Gregory: 115 Brentwood, Lafayette; Age: 37; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, criminal conspiracy, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, criminal conspiracy
Harris, Stanford: 803 Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 64; violations of protective orders
Vega, Anthony James: 12946 Tannehill Lane, Walker; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, in for court, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, identity theft, criminal conspiracy, two counts monetary instrument abuse, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Popularas, Ronnie W.: 1238 La. 73, Geismar; Age: 59; failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court
Ballard, John Mitchell: 18014 Autumn View Drive No. 19, Prairieville; Age: 31; attempted theft less than $25,000, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Byerley, Christopher Don: 1041 Dudley Menard Road, Broussard; Age: 42; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Hernandez, Cade: 18030 Van Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 21; domestic abuse battery
Fontenot, Steven C.: 14633 Brent Ave. No. 10, Baton Rouge; Age: 43; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Becnel, Nicole Gaudet: 42315 Lee Road, Gonzales; Age: 51; failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation over $1,000
Geisenheimer, Audrey Michelle: 9802 Airline Highway, Sorrento; Age: 20; aggravated assault with a firearm
Martin, Eric R.: 14361 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, vehicle license required, turning movements and required signals, flight from an officer
April 9
Brown, Ellery: 1325 Old Vacherie St., Vacherie; Age: 56; aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Smith, Karrigan R.: 41379 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 21; security required, stop signs and yield signs, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Scott, Nelson Matthew: 35079 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bates, Donnell: 35079 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 33; state probation violation, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
Fason, Stephanie Renee: 39202 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 33; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hernandez, Cade: 18030 Van Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 21; violations of protective orders
White, Calvin: 36458 Marcell Road, Geismar; Age: 53; domestic abuse battery
April 10
Lambert, Elmo S.: 44080 Maurice Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (all others)
Diez, Hayden James: 303 N. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant
April 11
Carter, Kasey: 139 Virginia St., Belle Rose; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Moran, Kellan W.: 421 S. Sammy Ave., Gonzales; Age: 18; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary (all others)
Brown, Nicholas A.: 13288 Rue Maison, Gonzales; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kelly, Casey: 12195 Roddy Road No. 32, Gonzales; Age: 38; probation violation, aggravated battery
Henry, Rodney: 2604 Wyoming Drive, Marrero; Age: 32; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Scott, Paula Ann: 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville; Age: 62; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Duplessis, Devin Paul: 8593 Main St., Sorrento; Age: 38; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Boudreaux Jr., Ronald: 212 First St., Gramercy; Age: 37; aggravated assault with a firearm, home invasion (battery)
April 12
Elliot Jr., Craig Jarred: 1205 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ayo, Chauntelle: 17322 E. Autumn Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Melancon, Jeremy: 7366 Main St., Sorrento; Age: 48; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Henry Jr., Zachary Dwayne: 722 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Carlos Nathaniel: 2020 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 39; theft less than $750, unauthorized use of an access card less than $750, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud
Crandle, Laquan: 2179 La. 70, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
King, Kimberly Dawn: 42298 La. 933 Trailer 10, Prairieville; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lee, Kobren Brynge: 3114 N. Magnolia, Gramercy; Age: 20; simple battery, home invasion (battery)
Thibodeaux, Blaine: 11142 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; expired driver’s license, no motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear-bench warrant
Rossi, Chris M.: 11428 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 40; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Guidry, Stephanie Ann: 5052 Cumberland Cove Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant
Netterville, Charles: 74461 River Road, Covington; Age: 50; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Corretjer, Felicia: 16098 Bluff Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; surety, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, sale/distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited
April 13
James, Gabraiessence Jilvetta: 57920 Center St. Lot B, Plaquemine; Age: 20; violations of protective orders
Terrell, Michael Grant: 43081 N. Lanoux Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Carter Jr., Eric Capotes: 18012 Cecil James Road, Prairieville; Age: 25; theft less than $1,000, five counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Cannon Jr., Lionel Ray: 41415 Narvie Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Summerville, Katherine Renee: 43264 Moody Dixon Road 28, Prairieville; Age: 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Grevenberg, Brandon Dewayne: 1945 Iowa St., Baton Rouge; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, terrorizing
Marshall, Kenni Orlando: 123 Little Hope St., Garyville; Age: 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Batiste, Mickie Lee: 1215 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, second degree murder/attempt
Braud, Tayler Thomas: 12428 Gawain Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
April 14
Torrance, Roosevelt: 2024 S. Ruth Ave No. 9, Gonzales; Age: 56; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery