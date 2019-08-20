PRAIRIEVILLE — Workers will be readjusting traffic flow through the La. 42/La. 44 intersection Thursday as part of a $27.5 million construction project to widen nearly four miles of La. 42 through Ascension Parish.
State highway officials warned drivers to expect delays at the intersection Thursday as traffic lights and striping crews do their work.
La. 42 is an important east-west corridor for commuters through northern Ascension.
Beginning approximately 500 feet west of the La. 44/La. 42 intersection, eastbound traffic will be shifted to new lanes and will continue on the new roadway to approximately 800 feet east of the intersection, DOTD officials said in a statement.
Westbound traffic will be shifted to the lane farthest south on the existing section of La. 42, state highway officials added. While the existing left lane will be closed, westbound traffic will be able to turn left or continue straight at the signal from the same lane.
DOTD says the entire project, which will widen the once two-lane La. 42 into a four- and five-lane roadway with sidewalks and bike lanes, should be finished in the fall of 2020.