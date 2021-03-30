The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 18-25:
March 18
Graves, Brent D.: 37122 Second St.; Darrow; Age, 26; second-degree battery
Celius, Dashia Sade: 12033 Roddy Road No. 3; Gonzales; Age, 27; violations of protective orders
Savario, Rhonda Gaye: 30080 Stump Road; Walker; Age, 60; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Munoz, America Maribel: 37313 La. 74, No. 59; Geismar; Age, 29; aggravated battery
Williams, Tamica Lashawn: 1000 St. Vincent St.; Donaldsonville; Age, 46; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
March 19
Cantrelle Jr., Walter A.: 75 Veterans Blvd.; Donaldsonville; Age, 68; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Becker, Brigitte Ann: 16127 Tiger Heights Road; Prairieville; Age, 56; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown, James: 35662 Ridgeland Drive; Denham Springs; Age, 43; probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Steward, Vontrell J.: 108 Blackwell Lane; Belle Rose; Age, 31; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Miles, Nathaniel: 38294 Holly St.; Gonzales; Age, 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, resisting an officer
Dixon, Kristen Kay: 39327 Catoire Road; Prairieville; Age, 24; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Fobb, Kendrick Anthony: 204 Mockingbird Lane; St. Rose; Age, 34; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Langlois, Vivian Danielle: 42141 Shadow Creek Ave.; Gonzales; Age, 31; surety, probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, careless operation
Harry, Jeremy Andre: 7354 Freetown St.; St. James; Age, 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
March 20
Criff, Xavier Latron: 8456 Bayou Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge ; Age, 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Covington, Shannon Edward: 13393 Bourgeois Road; Gonzales; Age, 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Thibodeaux, Cameron James: 1581 La. 1 S; Donaldsonville; Age, 30; operating vehicle while license is suspended, domestic abuse battery, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Tsimboukis, Christos Constantinos: 14 Tulip St.; Gretna; Age, 40; reckless operation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine)
March 21
Miles, Morris Lemar: 36598 Pookey Lane; Prairieville; Age, 28; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, violations of protective orders, failure to appear-bench warrant
Irvin, Zachary: 13404 La. 431; St. Amant; Age, 31; battery of a police officer, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, resisting an officer
Vicaro, Samantha J.: 14098 Mire Road; Gonzales; Age, 26; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Membreno, Doris: 40459 Kathy St.; Gonzales; Age, 35; domestic abuse battery
Bell, Russell: 714 First St.; Donaldsonville; Age, 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gipson, Ariel: 116 Dville Village Circle; Donaldsonville; Age, 27; improper display of temporary license plate, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Stevenson, Michael Deshawn: 201 1/2 Rod Lane; Baldwin; Age, 43; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated second degree battery
March 22
Reider, Tasha E.: 10475 Savoy Road; St. Amant; Age, 41; view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, false certificates, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam)
Farr, Michael Anthony: 10475 Savoy Road; St. Amant; Age, 56; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Henry, Jamesha Corshel: 708 St. Patrick St.; Donaldsonville; Age, 25; aggravated second-degree battery
Babin, Dustyn Kaid: 14126 Roddy Road; Gonzales; Age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, probation violation
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 38174 Smith Road; Prairieville; Age, 27; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Rollins, Jason D.: 1006 E. Hazel St.; Gonzales; Age, 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Speigner II, James Michael: 908 Second St.; New Orleans; Age, 27; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, obstruction public passage
Stevenson, Patrick Jarod: address unknown; Age, 56; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Davis, Brandon Demaris: 196 Freetown Lane; Belle Rose; Age, 32; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
March 23
Burdiss, Kyle Lee: 36612 Pookey Lane No. 26; Prairieville; Age, 31; parole violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, monetary instrument abuse
Rivere, Tammy Lynn: 42510 Lillie Babin Road; Gonzales; Age, 39; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, monetary instrument abuse
Alford, Lacey Dee: 18118 Manchac Place Drive; Prairieville; Age, 41; domestic abuse battery
Alford, Robert Carwin: 18188 Manchac Place Drive S; Prairieville; Age, 60; domestic abuse battery
Franco, Elder: 8370 S. St. Landry Ave.; Gonzales; Age, 29; vehicle license required, aggravated assault, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Foster, Kenyon: 54845 Gleason St; White Castle; Age, 40; domestic abuse battery
Earl Sr., Rodney Kevin: 2228 S. Burnside Ave. No. 174; Gonzales; Age, 31; resisting an officer, violations of protective orders
Anderson, Deloris: 6305 Soaring Drive; Gonzales; Age, 39; domestic abuse battery
Gautreau, Eric Paul: address unknown; Prairieville; Age, 40; bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear-bench warrant
March 24
Noel, Johnny M.:, 18334 Pin Oak Lane; Prairieville; Age, 58; in for court
Lopez, Ismael Z.: 8215 Violet St., Denham Springs; Age, 21; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Wyatt, Justin D.: 272 Bethel Church Road; Colfax; Age, 25; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Riley Jr., Kevin Paul: 417 E. Roosevelt St.; Gonzales; Age, 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving
March 25
Breaux, Jermaine Michael: 125 Oakridge Ave., Donaldsonville; Age, 39; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Boudreaux, Cary J.: 44163 La. 429; St. Amant; Age, 44; reckless operation, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property