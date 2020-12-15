Firefighters in Darrow responded to two house fires in early December.
On Dec. 5, firefighters from Fifth Ward, St. Amant, Geismar, Sorrento, Galvez-Lake and Seventh Ward fire departments responded to a house fire in Darrow. The fire appears to have started around the stove area, according to a news release.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the Darrow family impacted by the fire, which destroyed the home.
On the following night, a fire that started around a dryer in a utility room damaged another house in Darrow. Firefighters from Fifth Ward, Seventh District and the Gonzales fire departments responded to the Dec. 6 fire.