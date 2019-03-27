The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on March 14 to March 21:
March 14
Mann, Christopher William: 34, 45454 Nepo Lane, St. Amant, violations of protective orders.
Cheong, Cory Orlando: 25, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Campbell, Ebony: 38, 37205 La. 22, Darrow, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, five counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian.
Delmore, Willie James: 58, 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Jones, Jamie M.: 44, 43083 Weber City Road, Lot 9, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
LeBlanc, Lamonnia Lelashad: 18, 3060 Lemanville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Rudolph, Jerry W.: 65, 204 E. Jeff St., Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Baptiste, Jamir: 17, 5209 Wildwood Drive, Sorrento, second-degree battery.
Savoy, Douglas: 57, address unavailable, intimidation and interference in the operation of schools, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Johnson II, Jeffery A.: 40, 1415 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, failure to appear in court.
Mumphrey, Issac: 49, 811 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, parole violation, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
March 15
Wade, Steven: 31, 1022 N. Janice St., Gonzales, parole violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin.
Rodriguez-Torres, Jose Cruz: 27, 4690 Clay St., Denver, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Califf, Sandi: 45, 12072 Buster Road, St. Amant, operating while intoxicated, reckless operation.
Migliore, Joseph S.: 50, 11113 Irene E. Deslatte Road, Lot 7, St. Amant, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Collins, Brandon: 33, 10239 T Boy Road, St. Amant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired motor vehicle insurance, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin.
Anderson, Roderick Lamar: 28, 10301 Sand Piper Road, Houston, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Breaux, Chelsie N.: 27, 18171 La. 70 S., Pierre Part, failure to appear in court.
Juul, Justin D.: 30, 11474 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, first-degree rape.
Bellard, Kurt: 37, 42421 La. 30, #4, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Delmore, Wayne O.: 54, 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/simple assault, resisting an officer, carjacking, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Lynch, Mathew James: 33, 39306 Country Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
March 16
Gonzales, Mario Alberto: 31, 12519 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Manning, Devin: 17, 41149 La. 42, 15, Prairieville, underage operating while intoxicated, driver must be licensed.
Smith, Braiden Matthew: 23, 12424 Bruno Road, St. Amant, operating while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Belton, Mitchell Earl: 51, 1130 Monticello Road, Monticello, Mississippi, taillamps, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
McKnight, Frankie: 28, 37047 Ellem Road, Geismar, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Melancon, Ryan Michael: 35, 12129 Beco Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, violations of registration provisions, expired motor vehicle insurance, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Poole, Daniel: 39, 18178 Manchac Acres Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, taillamps.
Poole, Megan: 35, 43522 La. 42, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Kelly, Lawrence J.: 41, 39122 W. Worthey St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Schwentner, Herbert Joseph: 36, 38120 Smith Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Migliore, Brian Joseph: 30, 6072 Panama Road, Sorrento, state probation violation, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, false imprisonment.
Earl Sr., Rodney Kevin: 29, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., #174, Gonzales, probation violation, no seat belt, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, vehicular negligent injuring, driving on right side of road/exceptions, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence.
Jones, Marchand D.: 35, 8191 Main St., Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Welch, Laney Keith: 49, 18014 Autumn View Drive, 28, Prairieville, six counts of failure to appear in court.
March 17
Peppers, Cadin: 19, 17577 Joe Savario Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Thronson, Valerie D.: 47, 18565 Hope Villa Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Barker, Mickey: 40, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Lot 54, Gonzales, three counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle, felony simple criminal damage to property, felony theft, four counts of simple burglary/all others, four counts of misdemeanor theft, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating while intoxicated.
Broussard, Jaycee Renee: 29, 44123 Flamingo St., Sorrento, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Landry, Katlyn: 23, 6716 La. 1, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Clifton, Jason Andrew: 37, 6834 La. 1 S., Belle Rose, criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, bond revocation, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Doucet, Anthony Brock: 18, 15138 La. 431, Prairieville, negligent injuring, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Jacobs, Lapattra: 23, 265 Madewood Drive, 4, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Coomer, Daniel Jacob: 26, 12007 Ida Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, simple criminal damage to property.
March 18
McCoy, Travis: 30, 42099 Weber City Road, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Thompson, Travonte G.: 25, 704 Franklin St., Napoleonville, failure to appear in court.
Sheppard, Sheldon: 52, 32330 Bowie St., White Castle, felony theft.
Williams, Elonda L.: 51, 1612 Coontrap Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Stansberry, Brittany: 32, 13621 Katherine Ave., Baton Rouge, state probation violation.
Perkins III, Gary Lee: 25, 13405 Depen St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Bozeman, Anthony J.: 34, 703 E. Rome St., Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Hernandez, Kerry Scott: 55, 13161 Arthur Lambert Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, turning movements and required signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
March 19
Wells, William N.: 31, 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon.
Batiste Jr., Ernest: 21, 613 W. Fifth St., A, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Moak, Darrell: 41, 11354 Moise Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property.
Bailey, Willie E.: 55, 426 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Johnson, John Kelly: 47, 39209 Vindez Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, failure to appear in court, resisting an office, felony theft.
Contreras, Armando: 37, 3338 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes, identity theft, injuring public records.
Allen Jr., Willie P.: 50, 4041 Roddy Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Clark, Donald Eric: 33, 32542 Phillips Lane, Walker, misdemeanor theft.
Clark, Darian: 23, 206 Martin Luther King Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Ellsworth, Nicholas M.: 32, 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Brown, Jarrius Cole: 25, 716 First St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana, no motor vehicle insurance, expired driver's license, speeding.
March 20
Carter, Demaric N.: 53, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
York Jr., Samuel: 47, 7565 Carruth Road, Wilson, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, failure to appear in court.
Redinger, Ryan L.: 53, 9064 Mammoth Ave., Baton Rouge, parole violation, felony theft, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud.
Ballard, Darren: 59, 6229 Interstate 49 S. Service Road, Opelousas, failure to appear in court.
Brooks, Samantha M.: 25, 9541 200th Ave., Bristol, Wisconsin, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bryant, Christian L.: 31, 37342 Provence Point, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.