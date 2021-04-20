After being postponed and then canceled last year due to the COVID-19 quarantine, the Ascension Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection event roared back April 2 861 cars lining up to drop off unwanted materials at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on April 2.
“It confirms to me that this is a service wanted and needed in Ascension Parish,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “I especially thank the people for hanging on to their stuff an extra year while we waited out the quarantine.”
According to information compiled by DEQ and Clean Earth, the event collected 7,920 pounds of scrap metal, 3,583 lead acid batteries, 799 tires, and 99 5-gallon buckets of paint, which were donated to Habitat for Humanity. An uncounted number of electronic items also were collected.
Employees from Shell Chemical, BASF, Ascension Parish, Volunteer Ascension, DEQ and the community ensured that traffic flowed and everything went smoothly.
“Thanks to all of these volunteers and sponsors, all of this material will be disposed of properly, and won’t end up in a landfill,” Cointment said.
The success of this year's event prompted parish government to plan another Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day in the fall.