Looking for a kayak launch in Gonzales? Team Yak Pak, an Ascension Chamber Leadership Ascension team is planning to create a recreational kayak launch at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales.
Ascension Chamber 2022 Leadership Ascension team, Yak Pak, have partnered with the city of Gonzales to build the city’s first kayak launch. The team proposed the idea at the Nov. 22 city council meeting, and received unanimous vote of approval.
The launch, expected to open in the summer, will be ADA accessible, and feature a floating dock that will rise and fall with the fluctuating water levels. Also, within the plans will be a beautification of the green space to the docking area by providing new landscaping, benches, and other necessary amenities.
“There have been several folks who have expressed support for this great idea for many years," Mayor Barney Arceneaux said. "We are so glad to have this exciting team from Leadership Ascension breathe life into a kayak launch for our community. This will benefit the safety and recreational opportunities for our community.”
To donate for sponsor the project, visit Yak Pak’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/YakPak.2022KayakLaunch or email the team at yakpak2022@gmail.com.
Yak Pak’s team members are Aarika Dorsey, with River Parishes Community College; Maci Gauthier, Gauthier & Amedee; John DeArmond, Wash ‘N Roll Car Wash; Irene Carney, Methanex; Louis Saab, CSRS; Thomika Segar, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health Systems; Vanissa Murphy, Quality Engineering & Surveying; and Taylor Stringfield, Glencoe Aviation.
The Yak Pak’s kayak launch is an approved project of the Leadership Ascension Class of 2022.
Leadership Ascension, sponsored by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, was created to assist in preparing emerging community leaders for leadership positions in local government, business, and community affairs. The results-oriented program is directed by a steering committee of community leaders with the assistance of chamber staff.