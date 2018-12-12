THURSDAY

Public School

Christmas dinner: Sliced turkey and brown gravy, rice dressing, cornbread dressing, green beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, sweet potato crunch, holiday roll, milk

Catholic School

Christmas dinner: Roasted turkey with gravy, rice dressing, yams, green peas, grapes, dinner rolls, milk, cupcake

FRIDAY

Public School

Hamburger patty on bun, potato rounds, lettuce salad, pork n beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk

Catholic School

Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack or chicken nuggets

MONDAY

Public School

Chicken stew with rice, corn, California blend, peaches, whole-wheat roll, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, applesauce, cornbread, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce/salsa/cheese cup, pears, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, fruit fiesta - watermelon, cinnamon twist, milk

Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School 

Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, fresh apple, whole wheat, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken nuggets

Catholic School

Spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, Parmesan garlic bread, milk

Choice: Turkey snack pack or mini corn dog

DEC. 20

Public School

Grilled cheese, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

