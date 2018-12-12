THURSDAY
Public School
Christmas dinner: Sliced turkey and brown gravy, rice dressing, cornbread dressing, green beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, sweet potato crunch, holiday roll, milk
Catholic School
Christmas dinner: Roasted turkey with gravy, rice dressing, yams, green peas, grapes, dinner rolls, milk, cupcake
FRIDAY
Public School
Hamburger patty on bun, potato rounds, lettuce salad, pork n beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk
Catholic School
Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Chicken stew with rice, corn, California blend, peaches, whole-wheat roll, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, applesauce, cornbread, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce/salsa/cheese cup, pears, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, fruit fiesta - watermelon, cinnamon twist, milk
Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, fresh apple, whole wheat, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken nuggets
Catholic School
Spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, Parmesan garlic bread, milk
Choice: Turkey snack pack or mini corn dog
DEC. 20
Public School
Grilled cheese, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato