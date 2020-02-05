The Capital Area United Way recently awarded a $12,000 grant to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to increase access to mental, physical and/or dental health in Ascension Parish.
The grant is part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity, which awarded $100,188 to ten nonprofits for work in Ascension Parish.
“This grant will provide dental assistance for cancer patients in need throughout Ascension Parish,” said Edy Addison of the United Way.
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in partnership with the LSU Dental School will provide treatment plans for cancer patients in Ascension Parish. Care will primarily focus on those with head and neck cancer who need dental exams before treatment plan implementation.
The grant will also provide for 240 tooth extractions for patients preparing for radiation and/or chemotherapy.