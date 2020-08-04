The Leadership Ascension program is accepting applications for its upcoming program.
The program, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, assists in preparing emerging community leaders for leadership positions in local government, business and community affairs, according to a news release. The class begins with an opening retreat, ends with a closing retreat and offers eight full day sessions covering aspects of the parish such as law enforcement and economic development.
For the safety and health of the class, the opening retreat has been set later than usual, Sept. 27-28. The application period ends Aug. 21. All events and activities will be executed safely and in accordance with Centers of Disease Control and state guidelines, the release said.
The Ascension Chamber is approved as a training provider for the Louisiana Small Business Employee Training Program.
To apply, visit tinyurl.com/yxtgvxqa.