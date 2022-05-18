A $1.8 million Louisiana Department of Education grant is making possible tuition-free publicly funded seats in privately owned early learning centers for children up to age three in Ascension Parish.
In order to qualify, the following criteria must be met:
- A child or children will not reach their fourth birthday by Sept. 30, 2022.
- Family income falls at or below 85% of the state median income level, ($3,939 per month for a family of two, $4,866 per month for a family of three, $5,793 per month for a family of four, $6,720 for a family of five).
- Adult household members are all currently employed or in training at least 20 hours per week, are currently enrolled in school for at least 12 credit hours, or are actively seeking employment.
Additionally, children in foster care or from families experiencing verified homelessness are eligible.
These tuition-free seats are available at the following sites:
- Apple Tree Daycare, 4133 La. 933, Prairieville
- Kinder Garden, 41079 La. 42, Prairieville
- LaPetite Learning Academy, 44077 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant
- Little Doves Daycare, 14130 La. 44, Gonzales
- Safe Harbor Learning Center, 44055 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant
- The Learning Key Academy, 17273 La. 44, Prairieville
To apply for these, as well as other publicly funded early childhood programs, visit AscensionEarlyChildhood.org.
Families must complete the online application in full and submit all required documentation in order to be considered for these seats, a news release said. Enrollment may begin as soon as July 1 pending application approval and site availability.