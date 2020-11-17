Donate to Christmas Crusade for Children
Volunteer Ascension is helping to raise money for Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre's Christmas Crusade for Children's program.
The annual event provides toys for children for Christmas.
To donate, visit https://mtyc.co/ug5sxe.
Sherry Denig, executive director for Volunteer Ascension, encouraged residents to donate to the longtime program that helps families celebrate the holidays.
Author Alys Arden
Join the Ascension Parish Library for a virtual visit with Alys Arden, author of the young adult book series "The Casquette Girls."
The gritty urban legends of the French Quarter come alive in this gripping supernatural saga. Set against a storm-ravaged city, colored with an underground Bourbon Street speakeasy, a historic French journal and a broken curse that leaves vampires with a vendetta lurking in the shadows — a group of fledgling witches must unravel a centuries-old mystery to keep the murder-rate from soaring.
Arden’s debut novel garnered over 1 million reads online before it was acquired by Skyscape. The fourth book in the series, "The Gates of Guinée," is due out fall 2020. Her debut graphic novel: "Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend" will be out in 2021 (DC Comics). According to School Library Journal, "The Casquette Girls" is recommended for readers in grade nine and up. If you would like to learn more about the author, visit www.thecasquettegirls.com.
This author visit will be held through Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
Grow with Google virtual seminars
Ascension Parish Library is partnering with Grow with Google to host several free virtual workshops. The last topic in this series is Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
During the virtual workshop, you will discover tools that can help you work and manage your business during this time of uncertainty. You will also get insights on more online and timely resources available to small businesses through Grow with Google.
You can register for this webinar by visiting the library’s new Business Resource Center website at aplbusinessresource.com under Webinars or by calling the Gonzales location at (225) 647-3955. After you register, you will receive an email with information on how to join the webinar.
The Grow with Google partner program helps small businesses grow and succeed online, helps the community learn digital skills and helps to ensure the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone. The Grow with Google partner program is made possible with a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills Grant through Grow with Google and the Public Library Association.
Wreaths Across America
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of Ascension Parish veterans this Christmas season.
The deadline to order a wreath for veteran graves will be Nov. 30. The program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves themselves. Donations are also accepted, which will be used to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans. Wreaths will be available at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales on Dec. 19. The wreath ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19.
For information or to order a wreath, visit facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark, email ascvetspark@gmail.com or contact Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124. Orders may also be made online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/46996/Overview/.