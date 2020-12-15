Ruffin Martinez Road in Darrow to close for utility work
The Ascension Parish Utility Department has announced that Ruffin Martinez Road, off of La. 22 in Darrow, will be closed temporarily beginning Thursday as part of the Hillaryville/Darrow Sewer Improvements Project.
The closure will also affect residences on Osten Beard Road. To accommodate people living along these two streets, the Parish has constructed a temporary bypass road connecting Osten Beard Road to La. 22.
The closure is expected to last until the end of January.
Ascension Parish Mobile Library on the road
Bringing a wide variety of books, movies and other services to a location near you. Visit the mobile library at parks and community centers across the parish. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required on board the vehicle.
Sorrento City Hall: Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oak Grove Community Center: Dec. 17, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tureau’s Grocery Store: Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Darrow Community Center: Dec. 18, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
St. Amant Park: Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
New River United Methodist: Dec. 22, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Keystone of Galvez Park: Dec. 22, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hickley Waguespack Center: Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sweet potato seed sale
The LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for sale include Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Orleans, Evangeline, Bellevue, Bayou Belle, O’Henry, Porto Rico and Texas Porto Rico. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website — www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
The cost of a 40 pound box of seed potatoes is $18.50 for Beauregard and Evangeline; and $25.00 for all other varieties. Call Mariah Simoneaux at the LSU AgCenter for more information or to place an order at (225) 621-5799. Orders must be placed by Jan. 8. Potatoes will be ready for pick up in mid-February.
ARW Christmas installation luncheon
The 2020 Ascension Republican Women Christmas Installation Luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
The event program will include Christmas music provided by soloist, Hannah Gautreau, a senior at East Ascension High School who is a student of the year nominee. Wanda Aizpurua, president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women, will address the group and install the Ascension Republican Women's slate of 2021 officers.
Cost for the lunch is $22 collected at the door. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested as seating is limited at this event. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com
Donaldsonville decorating contest
Donaldsonville's Holiday Yard Decorating Contest is coming back. The city and the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging Donaldsonville residents to decorate their house and yard for awards in House and Yard, Yard Only, Most Unique and Best Door Decoration categories. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Judging will take place after dark Dec. 18-19.
One People's Choice Award will be given, with voting via Facebook.
To register, call (225) 473-4814 or email dvilleecoc@bellesouth.net or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.