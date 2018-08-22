A bullying prevention program is underway in Ascension Parish, with each of its eight middle schools holding sessions for students during the school day and for parents on the evening of that day.
The remaining sessions for middle school parents will be:
- St. Amant Middle School, 6 p.m. 44317 La. 429, Thursday, Aug. 23
- Gonzales Middle School, 1502 W. Orice Roth Road, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27
- Dutchtown Middle School, 13078 La. 73, Geismar, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28
- Lowery Middle School, 4389-A La. 1 South, Donaldsonville, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29
- Central Middle School, 14101 Roddy Road, Gonzales, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.
To create the presentations, Edith Walker and Melissa Langlois of Ascension Public Schools worked with Harold Reaves and Jen Farrell of the Absolute technology company, which worked with the district to design a customized educational platform for the project.
“We really want students to understand the different roles that are involved in bullying: bully, victim and bystander," Langlois said. "We all have to hold ourselves accountable in each interaction to ensure everyone is safe. If you see something, say something.”
Student presentations will define what a bully is, the difference between conflict and bullying, the three roles in a bullying situation, the four types of bullying, cyber bullying vs. bullying, and the impact of bullying and how it can be limited.
The parent meetings will include a presentation on “A Parent’s Guide to Bullying Prevention and Awareness.” Parents will also see what students learned during the day's school sessions.
In particular, parents will learn:
- What to do when one’s child is being bullied
- What to do when one’s child is perceived as a bully
- Privacy settings on devices
- Getting to know one’s child’s device
- What can be done about bullying and cyberbullying
- How to avoid device addiction.