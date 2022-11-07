The Merry Market is coming to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Saturday and Sunday.
Following 22 years of producing Christmas shopping shows, Anne Ogea recently announced the grand opening of the first Merry Market in Gonzales.
Shoppers will see more than 228 vendor booths with everything from clothing, jewelry, home décor, candles, toys, Christmas décor, food, bath and body products, art and more.
General admission is $10, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Bella Bowman Foundation, and children under 10 are free.
There will be Mimosas in the Morning VIP Shopping on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; advanced purchase tickets are $25. There will also be an event for children called Cookies & Crafts with Santa on both Saturday and Sunday, advance purchase tickets are $30.
Merry Market is a family friendly shopping show featuring Santa’s workshop with Santa, Christmas crafts, face painting and more. Parking is free and strollers are welcome.
Merry Market will be a two-day show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the website: www.MerryMarket.Shop. Visit Merry Market on social media at Facebook, www.facebook.com/MerryMarketofLA or Instagram, @merrymarketla.