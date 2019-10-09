Master beader Dilek Buchholz will offer bead jewelry classes at the River Region Art Association Depot Gallery in Gonzales.
How to create a simple spiral beaded bracelet will be taught from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19, and Monday, Oct. 14.
The bracelet will be completed in one class. A list of needed supplies will be found on the association's Facebook page and website, www.riverregionartassociation.org.
The fee for the class is $30.
Registration forms are also found at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales. For more information, call the gallery at (225) 644-8496.