The Brady James Chifici Foundation is hosting a fundraiser for Maddox Heil, 3, of Gonzales, who has been home under hospice care since Aug. 30 after three heart surgeries at Boston Children's Hospital.
Maddox is the son of Barbara and Thomas Heil.
Food will be served beginning at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 20 at 11319 Peggy St. in St. Amant.
Food at the fundraiser will include Bryson's lemonade stand, a chicken and sausage gumbo cook-off, food from the ChimiZone and desserts. There will be an inflatable, music, a 50/50 raffle, and a raffle for an offshore chartered fishing trip for six people.
The cook-off winners will be announced at 2 p.m., and the raffle drawing will be at 2:30 p.m. For information, call (225) 773-0207.