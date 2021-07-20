The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 8-15:

July 8

Berggren, Maggie: 41117 Clearwater Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Lobell Jr., Laurent Wilson: 13096 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant; Age: 45; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer

Leonard, Marty: 2179 La. 70, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder

Tucker Jr., Tyrone Jeroyal: 131 Crescent Place Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 25; state probation violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt

Hernandez, John: 18168 Manchac Acres Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000

Cheong, Cory O.: 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant

Coleman, Tikera Laquita: 4823 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 27; theft less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery

Street, Anthony: 1416 Peytavin St. A, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; eight counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Hodges, Shawn Daniel: 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

Fairchild, Garrett E.: 12361 Fairchild Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; violations of protective orders

July 9

Robinson, Christine: 1001 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age: 45; aggravated second degree battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct

Reed, Kardell Jermaine: 14715 Colonel Allen Court, Baton Rouge; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery

Pry, David Eli: 108 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; Age: 33; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Vidrine, Martin Luther: 17476 Eagles Perch Drive, Prairieville; Age: 35; simple burglary (all others)

Manning, Krystal Lee: 1055 Cora Drive, Gonzales; Age: 37; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Hidalgo, Isaac Anthony: 17036 Blue Ridge Drive, Prairieville; Age: 19; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), careless operation (with accident), operating while intoxicated-first

Link, Devanti: 33450 Boudreaux St., White Castle; Age: 20; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal possession of stolen firearms

July 10

Johnson Jr., Randall D.: 310 W. New River Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery

Richardson, Shamar Thomas: 132 Belle Rose Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 19; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal possession of stolen firearms

Rock, Trevor Jude: 507 Hickory St., Thibodaux; Age: 26; reckless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on divided highways, vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior, operating while intoxicated-second

Saul, Donell: 4506 Jenkins Road, Darrow; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant

Gray, Kareem Jamar: 2009 S. Helens Way Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating while intoxicated-first , required position and method of turning at intersections

Bergeron, Sterling Joseph: 38380 Barbados Drive, Gonzales; Age: 45; false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-strangulation

Jones, Demone D.: 1623 Jill St., Donaldsonville; Age: 22; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana

Alsay, Paul J.: 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 57; failure to appear-bench warrant

July 11

Mitchell, Israel: 39125 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; Age: 20; resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated-first

Skains, Dennis W.: 201 Settlers Trace, Lafayette; Age: 43; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law, driving on roadway laned for traffic

Baldwin, William J.: 3171 Carrollton Pike, Woodlawn, Virginia; Age: 70; second degree murder/attempt

Farria, Audry L.: 406 N. Alexander Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated criminal damage to property, reckless operation, domestic abuse battery

Williams, Sabrina: 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales; Age: 42; violations of protective orders

Roberson Jr., Phillip: 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales; Age: 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, violations of protective orders

Mader, Jordan: 5304 Meadowsweet Circle, Bossier; Age: 25; parole violation, resisting an officer, criminal mischief/taking temporary possession of any part or parts of a place of business, or remaining in a place of business

Valencia, Devante Treyvon: 1209 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 27; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law

July 12

Thomas, Cordaryl: 44587 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids

Burns, Amiri: 411 W. Pine St., Gonzales; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana second

Green, Bruce: 2377 Scenic Gardens Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 18; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-commission of any other felony, illegal possession of stolen firearms, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000

Williams, Billy Dee: 107 Southall St., Napoleonville; Age: 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Duplush, Rico P.: 102 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 49; domestic abuse battery

Hodge, Steven: 43444 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000

Kritsonis, Zerik Hunter: 12521 Palmer Road, Gonzales; Age: 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Andre, Shawn Paul: 14496 Airline Highway, No. 922, Gonzales; Age: 47; violations of protective orders, obstruction of justice/simple assault, battery of a dating partner, filing or maintaining false public records, telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Knockum Jr., Damien Bryant: 2260 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 19; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law

Cannon Jr., George Milton: 43151 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; parole violation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

July 13

Variani, Dwayne Michael: 16371 Oakridge Road, Prairieville; Age: 46; telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment

Cromwell, Thomas Wayne: 26060 La. 441, Holden; Age: 37; use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first

McFinley, Arian Christina: 9989 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 27; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, obstruction of justice/ -simple assault, simple escape-aggravated escape, resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of marijuana, battery of a police officer, no motor vehicle insurance, maximum speed limit

Scott, Nelson Matthew: 15056 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant

Johns, Jefferson Dewayne: 905 N. Janice St., Gonzales; Age: 35; traffic-control signals, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)

Holmes, Brandon Rashad: 13368 Garden Lane, Gonzales; Age: 29; surety, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant

July 14

Guitreau, Antoinette Hazel: 39310 Camp Drive, Prairieville; Age: 49; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000

Garner, Quintus Brown: 14369 Park Ave., Prairieville; Age: 47; forgery, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000

Holmes, Frederick D.: 44604 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 49; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, possession of marijuana

Jones, Quincy: 605 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 39; security required, resisting an officer, violations of registration provisions, owner to secure registration, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt

Morris Jr., Darrel Anthony: 6218 La. 44, Convent; Age: 20; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000

Adams III, Calvin Joseph: 9335 Watertower St., Convent; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000

Cashio, Michael: 7313 Debit Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; simple burglary (all others), theft $5000 but less than $25k, theft of a firearm

Hebert, Rachel Ann: 8210 Pond St. 7, St. Amant; Age: 38; aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery

Doe, Jane: unknown address; Age: unknown; resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

July 15

O'Quin, Jakob Donald: 14417 Samantha Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 19; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

