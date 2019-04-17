Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre recently announced several promotions in the dispatch supervisors ranks.
Making the announcement alongside Webre were Maj. Laura Gremillion and Lt. Col. Cody Melancon.
Promoted to the rank of lieutenant were Samantha Dunaway, Christine Wilson, Toni Daigle and Charlene Gautreau.
Blance Melancon Jr. and Lorrie Richard were promoted to first lieutenant.
Jennifer Callaway received the rank of captain.
New staff sergeants named were Callen Dahlke, Shantelle Whealton, Bernadette Crispen and Tonya Castle-Faison.
During the recent ceremony, Webre and his staff introduced the dispatch supervisors.