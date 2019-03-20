A car show, live music, games and raffles will all be part of the Brady James Chifici Foundation's fundraiser for children with medical needs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 30 at the Knights of Columbus 6389 Hall, 43472 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales.
The foundation, based in Ascension Parish, helps medically fragile children with their medical bills, medical equipment and medical transportation, according to a news release.
The $25 entry fee for the car show includes a meal ticket. There will also be a kids' car show with a $1 entry fee for toy cars. Fried fish, red beans and rice, hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase. Live music will be provided by DJ Keith Freedom, Brad Lavigne & Common Ground Band, Kenny Fife at 3:30 p.m. and Kenny Cornett at 6 p.m.