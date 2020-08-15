Ascension Parish voters overwhelmingly chose Saturday to lower and consolidate the property taxes that pay for parish libraries.

The new tax rate passed by 67% percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial election results. 11,890 people voted on the measure.

A family with a $250,000 home will save $17.33 per year from the move. Their annual tax bill for the library would drop to $98. Businesses would save considerably more.

Library officials say rising land values, new construction and an expanding industrial base will allow the four-branch library system to afford the cut in tax revenue and, along with reserves preserved by past leaders, continue previous expansion plans that include a new branch in St. Amant and big upgrades in Donaldsonville.

Some library supporters have criticized this decision and others made by the library's leadership regarding the overall direction of the system, however.

The new millage rate is projected to generate $9.5 million per year. In 2017, the existing taxes generated $8 million.

For years, parish residents had paid two different property taxes for the library: 2.6 mills and 4.2 mills. A "mill" is $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of property value.

The two taxes, a combined 6.8 mills, were last renewed by voters in November 2010 by a more than 2-1 margin.

During the 2016 reassessment year, however, the library board agreed to permanently give up 0.21 mills, reducing the combined rate permanently to 6.59 mills.

For the tax election Saturday, voters were asked to permanently combine the two taxes and reduce them even further: from 6.59 mills currently to 5.6 mills, or a 15% cut from current levels.