East Ascension blasts Zachary Staff report Advocate Staff Sep 11, 2019 - 1:22 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now East Ascension players run onto the field on Friday night during a home game against Zachary. EA won 40-31. PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE Buy Now East Ascension student Dillon 'DP' Fairris holds up a sign to motivate the student section to cheer on Friday night during a game against Zachary. PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE Buy Now East Ascension quarterback Cameron Jones hands the ball off to running back Ethan Bagwell, on Friday night, at home against Zachary. The Spartans won 40-31. PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The East Ascension Spartans had a come from behind victory against Zachary High Friday before a packed house at Spartan Stadium. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ascension Weekly News Would you like to receive other news alerts? Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments