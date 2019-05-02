PRAIRIEVILLE — As Ascension Parish transitions from a rural area to a bedroom community, its law enforcement services are being beefed up, but most of its crimes so far remain of the non-violent type.

And that suits Sheriff Bobby Webre just fine.

The most prevalent crime in the parish is vehicle burglaries, especially in fast-growing Prairieville.

"They go pull on car handles" in subdivisions numbering in the hundreds of homes and unlocked vehicles, Webre said. "People still forget to lock their vehicles."

Violent crime is rare, with homicides historically in the single digits, the sheriff said.

But as the parish grows, so do other crimes alongside the car burglaries, like drug-related crimes, in particular an increase in opioid trafficking, Webre said.

For the Sheriff's Office, the question has been, "How do we expand in a fast-growing parish," he said.

The answer is three, new patrol districts, each with their own headquarters, one of which opened in Prairieville in April.

"We knew the growth of this area would require a full-service patrol headquarters," Sheriff Bobby Webre said Tuesday at the new District 3 headquarters at 38567 La. 42, which will have its grand opening Friday.

District 3, under the command of Capt. Melvin Boudreaux, covers Ascension Parish west of La. 44, the most heavily populated portion of the parish, which includes Prairieville.

Another newly formed district, District 2, covers the remaining portion of the parish's east bank. Under the command of Capt. Roosevelt Hampton, it's headquartered at 15482 Airline Highway near Gonzales.

The third patrol district, District 1, headquartered at 1201 Maginnis St. in Donaldsonville, is under the command of Capt. Darryl Smith.

Both the District 1 and District 2 headquarters are relatively new Sheriff's Office buildings, both of which opened in 2017.

The three districts, which began operating last month and have their own precincts, "allow us to adopt better policing protocols," Webre said.

In the past, the sheriff said, deputies on the east bank were assigned to general geographical areas but might have still been traveling from Prairieville to St. Amant on two separate calls.

"Now the deputies will know the community and businesses better and know the roads better," Webre said. "Response time is better."

Homicide detectives and narcotics, juvenile and traffic division officers will move among the three districts, the sheriff said.

The new districts haven't required adding additional positions, but, in the last few months, the Sheriff's Office has hired close to 20 deputies to fill vacancies in a number of divisions to meet the demands of the growing parish and is actively recruiting through social media to fill several remaining vacancies.

Last year, the Sheriff's Office also dropped the age requirement from 21 to 19 for corrections and dispatch officers, which has helped in hiring, Webre said.

Total Sheriff's Office staff now stands at 360.

Boudreaux, commander of District 3, said the new district system "is making a difference so far."

Boudreaux said he's learned from the Sheriff's Office's head of the property crimes division, Capt. Chris Fontenot, that there have been fewer vehicle burglaries in the Prairieville area.

"It's paying off," said Boudreaux.