Eight Ascension Parish graduates were honored at the Overseer Richard Rayborn Sr. Scholarship Fund’s third annual scholarship award banquet.
The banquet was June 16 at The Christian Assembly Full Gospel Church in Gonzales, pastored by the Rev. Dr. Richard Rayborn II. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul Jr. gave the keynote address, focusing on the importance of education, faith. family and the three C’s — control, choices and consequences.
Rayborn expressed pride in the scholarship recipients and their academic accomplishments. The scholarship fund is named for his father.
The scholarship recipients, members of the Class of 2018, each received scholarships valued at $1,000.
Alexis DeShea Anderson, of Dutchtown High School, will attend Southeastern Louisiana University with the goal of becoming a neonatal nurse.
Kyali Nicole Anderson, of East Ascension High School, will attend Xavier University in New Orleans, majoring in biology and pre-med. She hopes to become a pediatrician.
Kailyn Marie Cooper, of St. Amant High School, plans to complete undergraduate prerequisite courses at Baton Rouge Community College, then transfer to the Southeastern Louisiana University School of Nursing.
Cameron Terrell Jones, of Dutchtown High School, will attend River Parishes Community College for an associate degree in instrumentation. He also plans to pursue his dream of becoming an illustrator of books and comics.
Lauren Elizabeth Michelli, of East Ascension High School, will attend Mississippi College this fall with majors in biology and pre-med. She plans to pursue a career in ophthalmology.
Miquel Joseph Miles Jr., of Donaldsonville High School, will attend Southern University majoring in agriculture science economics.
Jessica Leontine Popularas, of Dutchtown High School, will attend LSU majoring in kinesiology focusing on human movement science.
Kiersten Janae’ Roberts, of Dutchtown High School, will major in history and pre-med at Xavier University.