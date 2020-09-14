All Ascension Parish school students will be shifting to online learning on Tuesday, as schools and offices remain closed due to Hurricane Sally, the school district said Monday.

No school was held on Monday.

Primary school students have been going to school, while middle school and high school students have been alternating days of online learning with in-class instruction.

The Ascension Parish school district said it will be making an announcement about the learning plan for Wednesday by Tuesday afternoon. 

