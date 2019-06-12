THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The Friends of Ascension Public Library, a charitable organization formed for the purpose of promoting Ascension Parish libraries through advocacy efforts and volunteer services, is looking for enthusiastic and organized people to join this new initiative. For more information, contact friendsofascensionPL@gmail.com.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
CABELA'S CRUISE-IN: 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Featuring a night of fun, cars, music and food. All cars are welcome. Each Cruise-In benefits a different organization.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
CABELA'S GONE FISHING EVENT: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Challenging area families to put down their digital devices to get outdoors and discover the joys of nature. Featuring a catch and release pond, crafts, seminars and video-game trade-ins. For more information, visit Cabelas.com.
TUESDAY
ANGER CONTROL TRAINING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 1112A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. This program has been in use for over 30 years in schools, community agencies, juvenile institutions and other settings. Ten weeks at $10 per week. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us.
ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1112-A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. A 10-week class with an evidence-based and clinically proven curriculum that is accredited by the National Anger Management Association. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us. $10 per class.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
RIBBON CUTTING: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ultimate Escape Rooms, 2612 S. Ruby St., Gonzales. Celebrate the grand opening of Ultimate Escape Rooms.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
June 20
ASK-A-LAWYER SESSIONS: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Area attorneys will be available for one-on-one 15-minute sessions for legal advice on a first-come, first-served basis. This program is offered by the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association. (225) 647-3955.
