St. Amant High School students learned about government and key issues during a recent trip to Washington, D.C.
A group of 18 students and two teachers from St. Amant High School spent six days in Washington, D.C., meeting with members of Congress.
In Washington, the group successfully completed the demanding "Close Up Washington" Student Program, trip organizers said in a news release. The program included spending more than 80 hours with students from schools nationwide, using the nation's capital as a living classroom.
Study visits included: Thomas Jefferson Memorial, FDR Memorial, MLK Jr. Memorial, WWII Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial. The students spent a day on Capitol Hill touring the Capitol building, the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court and House of Representatives Gallery. Students also took in a play at the Kennedy Center and visited the National Archives and White House.