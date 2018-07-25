GONZALES — A key connector road through the Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake areas in Ascension and Iberville parishes has reopened after nearly two years of closure following the 2016 flood, parish officials said.
Known as Alligator Bayou Road in Ascension Parish and Manchac Road in Iberville Parish, the road had to be cut open in several places in August 2016 to allow the swamp areas to drain more quickly after the historic rain and flood in the southeast Louisiana.
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa said in a statement that the Ascension section of the road was repaired in June. Iberville Parish finished its section this week, Ascension officials said.