During the 2021 legislative session, changes were made to motorboat registration fees.
Starting Nov. 15, the motorboat registration fees changed to a simplified fee structure based on boat length:
- 15 feet, 11 inches or less is $36
- 16 feet to 25 feet, 11 inches is $57
- 26 feet to 39 feet, 11 inches is $78
- 40 feet or more is $99
For motorboat registration inquiries, contact (225) 765-2898.
For a complete review of the changes to all boat registration, commercial, and recreational licenses during the 2021 legislative session, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/understanding-our-license-fee-changes.