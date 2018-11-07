At the Oct. 18 Ascension Parish Council meeting, President Kenny Matassa proclaimed Oct. 23 as NOVA Chemicals Geismar Day.
According to the proclamation, in 1968, the Geismar Olefins facility began its first ethylene production as Allied Chemical, and for the past 50 years, has been a valued community partner and employer. In 2017, NOVA Chemicals acquired ownership interest in the facility, its first asset along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins, a news release said.