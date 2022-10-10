Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will host its sixth annual La Fête des Bayous festival Oct. 27-30, 2022 at 44450 La. 429 St. Amant.
La Fête des Bayous kicks off with Family Night featuring Boo with the Badge from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Fire District #1, and many local businesses and organizations will join Family Night festivities for safe FREE Trick-or-treating, games, food, and carnival rides! There is no cost to be a Boo trick-or-treat vendor. Trick-or-treating will open from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for special needs children who may be sensitive to large crowds. Also, La Fête’s annual talent show, Talent After Dark, will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature local talent acts.
La Fête’s 4th Annual 5K Nun Run is on Saturday, October 29th. L’Esprit des la Fete will follow at 9 a.m. This spirit showcase will also feature a talent show and Spirit School Shout Out. A new Craft Marketplace will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
SugarShakers will headline the weekend band line up on Friday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday’s band lineup includes Kenny Cornett at noon, That 70s Band at 5:30 p.m., and Foret Tradition at 9 p.m. On Sunday, Mike Broussard & Night Train will begin at 1:30 p.m. to close out the festival weekend.
A special outdoor Mass is at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs for Mass.
In additional to La Fête’s events, the weekend will also include jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, kids’ mini-pot cook-off, live and silent auctions, carnival rides, games, fall fun activities including a hayride and pumpkin patch, and food. "Early Bird Special" ride-all-weekend bracelets are available for a limited time to purchase for $60.
For all festival information, registrations, and Early Bird ride bracelet purchases, visit La Fête des Bayous’ website: www.geauxlafete.com or on Facebook: La Fête des Bayous.