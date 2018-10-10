Camp_bow_wow_donaldsonville

Attending the ribbon-cutting at Camp Bow Wow in Prairieville are, from left, Debbie Vicknair of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce; Ta’Keitha Johnson of Pelican State Credit Union; Michelle Guidry of Guidry and Associates LLC; Johnette Mauldin of Pelican State Credit Union; Hope Wireman of Mind-worx Marketing; Alexis Paddie, Brittany Hargoot and Drew Detlef of Camp Bow Wow; Nick Meyer of P&N Promos; Nina S. Wager and Randal Lewis of Camp Bow Wow; Ranee Rogers of Mind-worx Marketing; Tami Dubose of Blue Roof Holdings LLC; Wanda Barnes of Express Employment Professionals; Elmer Tatum of Huntington Learning Center; Michael Buturla of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce; Garrett Ganucheau of EFCU Financial; and Martin McConnell, public information officer for Ascension Parish government.

Camp Bow Wow Prairieville is now offering dog day care, overnight boarding, grooming and training at 17545 Old Jefferson Highway. Its hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Features of its services include climate-controlled indoor play yards, large outdoor play yards, and Camper Cams that allow pet owners to view their furry kids for free on their mobile devices or computers. 

For information, call (225) 479-4900, email prairieville@campbowwow.com or visit www.campbowwow.com/prairieville

