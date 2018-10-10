Camp Bow Wow Prairieville is now offering dog day care, overnight boarding, grooming and training at 17545 Old Jefferson Highway. Its hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Features of its services include climate-controlled indoor play yards, large outdoor play yards, and Camper Cams that allow pet owners to view their furry kids for free on their mobile devices or computers.
For information, call (225) 479-4900, email prairieville@campbowwow.com or visit www.campbowwow.com/prairieville.