The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 18-25:

Aug. 18

Scioneaux, Kyler J.: 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Scamardo, Ian Christopher: 2337 Northwind Ave., Zachary; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Bladsacker, Dana Marie: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., No. 303, Gonzales; Age: 42; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Franklin, Demond Ulysses: 919 S. Upland St., Metairie; Age: 21; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, simple burglary (vehicle)

Rouyea, Zackary Paul: 12412 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 37; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Boudreaux, Cary Joseph: 10407 Alexander Road, St. Amant; Age: 45; operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, two counts theft less than $1,000, hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant

Bonnecaze, Victor Blake: 35440 La. 16, Denham Springs; Age: 40; fugitive-other state jurisdiction

Aug. 19

Folse, Parker James: 43475 Germany Road, Gonzales; Age: 19; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery-strangulation

Oakes, Shane D.: 14221 Old River Road, Maurepas; Age: 30; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, intentional littering prohibited, no seat belt, expired motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, hit-and-run driving

Wilson, Ashley B.: 348 Holmes St., Westwego; Age: 38; theft less than $1,000

Ramos Zelaya, Johan Ramos: 43454 Mary Lane, Sorrento; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, driver must be licensed, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, temporary registration plates issued by dealers, failure to appear-bench warrant

Johnson, Mark Anthony: 2223 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 46; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault

Wagner, Claudette Yvette: 5327 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft less than $1,000

Griffin, Takara Lasha: 2883 Chippewa St., Baton Rouge; Age: 24; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, theft less than $1,000

Joubert, Angelique Star: 355 Sunnydale Road, Opelousas; Age: 39; theft less than $1,000

Aug. 20

Melancon, Storm Colton: 13532 Donald Elisar Lane, Gonzales; Age: 29; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Via, Vanessa Louise: 13532 Donald Elisar Lane, Gonzales; Age: 34; two counts surety, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Taliabue, Elsie Tye: 9227 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 49; battery of a dating partner

Alexander, Kennedy Taylor: 40206 Coontrap Road 11, Gonzales; Age: 25; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Martin, Michael Grady: 10474 Acy Road, No. 12, St. Amant; Age: 30; second-degree battery, simple battery, disturbing the peace/simple assault, cruelty to juveniles

Picou, Sanford B.: 43529 Hodgeson Road, Prairieville; Age: 57; domestic abuse battery

Love, Tyrone: 18007 River Landing Drive, Prairieville; Age: 40; resisting an officer

Helms, Bradley: 37182 Audubon Park Ave., Geismar; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery

Lessard Jr., Carl Joseph: 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant

Alford, Chelcie Marie: 43034 Pee Wee Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Bibbs, Felton C.: 810 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville; Age: 64; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, failure to appear-bench warrant

Hilliard, Stephen William: 1114 E. Angela St., Gonzales; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000

Aug. 21

Oliver, Martell Javon: 120 Vickie St., Napoleonville; Age: 28; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant

Martin Jr., Gregg: 544 JB Cyrus Road, Calhoun; Age: 34; second-degree battery

Cole, Veokya M.: 40169 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation; over $1,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Moses, Steven Anthony: 14227 Gravier Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 50; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Chatman, Demond M.: 1243 S. Pecan Grove Ave., Apt. 3, Gonzales; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment

Boudreaux Jr., Curtis Lee: 11248 Emerson Road, Geismar; Age: 44; theft over $25,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, failure to appear-bench warrant

Breland, Zachary Quinn: 15485 Susie's Lane, Gonzales; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant

Garcia, Lorenzo Alfonso: 230 Sirod St., Natchitoches; Age: 23; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first

Mejia, Ricardo A.: 30583 Cypress Glen Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 35; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses

Williams, Donald Glynn: 38303 Mulberry St., Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)

Smith, Markel: 515 Bonnie Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 44; domestic abuse aggravated assault

Williams, Darren J.: 11323 Triche Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, failure to appear-bench warrant

Oubre, Jordan Michael: 3343 Wendy St., Paulina; Age: 27; forgery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine)

Poche, Kelly E.: 161 N. Ezidore Ave., Gramercy; Age: 37; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Aug. 22

Wiltz, Pamela Himel: 13474 Leola Lane, Gonzales; Age: 49; state probation violation, aggravated battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant

Cooper, Kye Thomas: 14183 Young Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery

Baluch Jr., Joe Anthony: 43475 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; violations of protective orders

Russo, Angel Lynn: 14450 L. Keller Road, St. Amant; Age: 23; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Templet, Colby John: 3413 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, domestic abuse aggravated assault

Kropog, Joseph Harold: 17367 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 51; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Lane, Shannon D.: 3512 Dalton St., Baton Rouge; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant

Halker Jr., William E.: 14154 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 50; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Sonnier, Kimberly Ann: 39445 Bayridge Drive, Prairieville; Age: 54; domestic abuse battery

London, Jimel Earnest Izel: 15182 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 22; state probation violation, when lighted lamps are required, illegal carrying of weapons, unlawful use or possession of body armor, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids

Aug. 23

Hutchinson, Robert Earl: 40472 Barden Road, Gonzales; Age: 58; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant

Batiste, Renelle: 118 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; four counts, failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court

Lejeune, Jeremy Paul: 5859 Tom Hebert Road, Lake Charles; Age: 43; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Irvin, Destini Deshae: 1937 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment

Bonfanti Jr., Anthony Floyd: 848 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant

Payne, Marc Jaron: 2230 S. King St., Lutcher; Age: 31; two counts violations of protective orders

Darville, Ashley Latoya: 39248 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Aikens, Chelsea Nakia: 5504 LV Road, Sorrento; Age: 43; theft less than $1,000

Duplessis, Michael Joseph: 11189 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; parole violation, theft less than $1,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, distribution/possession with intention to distribute fentanyl, failure to appear-bench warrant

Simmons, Remi Kimberly: 3786 Ozark St., Baton Rouge; Age: 54; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000

Breaux, Jerry L., 39110 Prairie South Drive, Gonzales; Age: 37; headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles, failure to appear-bench warrant

Aug. 24

Murray, Charles Daniel: 11012 Martin Road, Gonzales; Age: 47; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated second-degree battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

Martin, Kimberlyn M.: 2024 S. Ruth Ave., Apt. 6, Gonzales; Age: 26; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct

Lawson, Ronnette: 1325 N. Charles Ave., Gonzales; Age: 35; negligent injuring, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation

Thames, David: 11287 Shelly St., St. Amant; Age: 51; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000

Aguillard, Darrolyn Rene: 222 Sycamore St., Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant

Sanchez, Jennifer: 24567 Gliderport Road, Loranger; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000

Williams, David Patrick: 36438 Callaway Ave., Geismar; Age: 26; computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles

Gautreaux, Brad Anthony: 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant

Naquin, Keely: address Unknown, Zachary; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

McChesny, Patrick Shane: 10037 La. 22, No. 7, St Amant; Age: 36; reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000

Courtney, Timara: 6061 Plank Road, No. 20, Baton Rouge; Age: 18; simple battery of persons with infirmities, carjacking

Jones, Kameron M.: 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; simple battery, aggravated assault

Harrison, Quinton: 5822 Matthew St., Baton Rouge; Age: 30; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, tracking devices prohibited, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, stalking, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Martin Jr., Robert Eugene: Mandella Road, New Roads; Age: 26; violations of protective orders

Evans, Jonathan Anthony: 631 N. 31st St., Baton Rouge; Age: 30; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Banks, Derrick: AP Tureaud Ave., New Orleans; Age: 43; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, hit-and-run driving

Dickens, Ronald: 2626 Dante St., New Orleans; Age: 23; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property

Collins Jr., Jack David: 209 S. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 47; failure to appear-bench warrant

Jenkins, Timyrus: 817 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant

Gant, Whitney N.: 38294 Tammy Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Brown, Charles Anthony: 921 W. Tony St., Gonzales; Age: 50; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant

Aug. 25

Quinn, Deonte: 42351 Yellowstone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 25; domestic abuse battery

Gonzalez, Angel: 41032 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, simple battery

