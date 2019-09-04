Touting success in getting road and drainage projects completed during his tenure, Benny Johnson is seeking reelection to his District 11 seat on the Ascension Parish Council.
"The last four years have been a trying time for our parish, especially with the flood of 2016, but some positive things have come during the last few years as well," Johnson said in a campaign release.
He said the Move Ascension Transportation Initiative was adopted and several projects are in the works to help with traffic congestion, including several directly affecting District 11. In addition, the projects has seen other projects that have seen the replacement of several undersized culverts in the area of La. 929, the widening of Roddy Road, and the replacement of the Roddy Road and Mire Road bridges, which were condemned prior to the improvement.
"We have also completed the construction of the Henderson Bayou pump station, added two new pumps to the Marvin Braud pumping station, and received the permit from the Corps of Engineers for the elevation and extension of the Laurel Ridge Levee," he said. "These have been needed improvements, but we still have a lot of work to do. Some of the projects that I will be focusing on, if reelected, is a solution to the parish’s sewer problem."
Johnson said the need for a comprehensive sewer plan is important to the parish's future, and he pledged to continue to work to find the best answer for the parish.
"I will also work to update the drainage plan so we can identify needed improvements to our drainage system based on current development in our parish," he said. "I will continue to work for the citizens of District 11 but also for the betterment of the entire parish."