An Ascension Parish English Learner Program instructor is headed to Laos to take part in a fellowship project training teacher and teaching English at Souphanouvong University.
The U.S. Department of State selected Denise Thomas for the 10-month fellowship. Thomas is one of 200 U.S. residents selected for the 2022-23 English Language Fellow Program.
“We are honored to have an English Learner teacher from Ascension Parish selected to participate in the fellowship,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “This opportunity will allow Ms. Thomas to deepen her understanding of strategies to best support English Learners.”
On assignment, EL Fellows teach English, conduct teacher training, develop resources and organize events and conferences. These projects are challenging and the teachers selected represent the best of the U.S. TESOL (teachers of English to speakers of other languages) community, according to a news release.
In return, the program provides professional development opportunities to help participants experience different cultures and build skills that can greatly enhance their TESOL careers back home.
Thomas’ career in education spans 20 years. She began as a middle school social studies teacher in East Baton Rouge Parish. In 2017, she started working in Ascension Parish and has worked with English Learners at the primary and secondary levels. She has a Master of Curriculum and Instruction degree in ESL from LSU Shreveport.
Thomas’s advocacy for the EL Program is well-known, according to the release. She not only creates advertisements and flyers for the program but also helps spread the word online.
“Her technical skills have been an asset to the APSB English Learner Program,” said Supervisor of Federal Programs for Ascension Public Schools Latatia L. Johnson. “She created an EL website with EL resources, and she started our EL Facebook page to allow parents to access district announcements and updates in their native language.”
Through projects developed by U.S. Embassies in more than 80 countries, fellows work directly with local teachers, students and educational professionals to improve the quality of English language instruction offered at prestigious universities and other academic institutions.
Since 1969, the English Language Fellow Program has sent thousands of scholars and educators abroad to promote English language learning, enhance English teaching capacity, and foster mutual understanding between the U.S. and other countries through cultural exchange.
The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with funding provided by the U.S. government.