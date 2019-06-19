The LA-022 Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, which operates out of Louisiana Regional Airport at Gonzales, has awarded the Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Award to Maj. John Tober, the squadron chaplain.
The Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Award is given to Civil Air Patrol members who complete Level Two of the Senior Member Professional Development Program, according to a news release. The award recognizes those members who have dedicated themselves to leadership and personal development in the CAP.
The Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually.