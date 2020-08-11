The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 30-Aug. 6:
July 30
Gaines, Bryant Seth: 23; 11189 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales; second degree battery
July 31
Himel, Travis P.: 36; 11079 Lakeview Drive, Geismar; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first (misdemeanor)
Soileau, Brittany Mae: 21; 37313 La. 74, Geismar; breach of bail condition, owner to secure registration, security required, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Hemaid, Sidneysha: 33; 42235 Conifer Drive, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Uribe-Celis, Carlos: 20; 2084 Golfview Drive, LaPlace; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hester, Donte D.: 27; 8378 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; third degree rape
Aug. 1
Simon, Matthew Paul: 40, 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; bond revocation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Meyers, Jason Marquis: 27; 2331 S. John Ave., Gonzales; battery of a police officer; injury medical attention, resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Jackson, Timothy: 59; 1680 O'Neal Lane No. 212, Baton Rouge; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Carter, Brayden Paul: 19; 12305 Juliet St., Gonzales; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 2
Medina, Eduardo: 19; 2833 Savanne Road, Houma; first-degree rape
Farrar, Triniti N.: 24; 209 E. Josephine St., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Bonnette, Howard Duane: 40; 12829 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, unauthorized entry of a place of business, failure to appear-bench warrant
Cottingham, Garland Rhoades: 38; 12409 Alex Kling Road, Geismar; violations of protective orders, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, stalking
Lafargue Jr., Marvin W. : 24; 8252 Hargis St., Convent; no motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license on person, stopping/standing/or parking prohibited in specified places, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lisak, Lacee: 29; 41052 Alton Rouyea Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Aug. 3
Whipple, Amber: 27; 29164 La. 444, Springfield; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Whipple, Scott: 29, 20375 Henry Road, Springfield; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Johnson Jr., Kevin E. : 35; no address listed; violations of protective orders
Yousef, Nureddin: 58; 39283 David Drive, Prairieville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Poche, Cody James: 36; 42298 La. 933, Prairieville; operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of heroin
Hodges, Shawn Daniel: 32; 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales: bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lamendola, Sabrina: 42; 12079 Griffith Road, Gonzales; owner to secure registration, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Ellsworth, Nicholas M.: 33; 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Aug. 4
Kilgore, Sarah C.: 37; 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Desira, Aquendes Kendell: 45; 315 Cleo Road, Gonzales; parole violation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, aggravated flight from an officer, turning movements and required signals
Landry, Cody Cullen: 29; 676 La. 70, Belle Rose; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Landry, Jonathan D.: 21; 11221 Thurston McCrory Road, Gonzales; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Junior, Dwayne: 21; 401 W. Tenth St., Donaldsonville; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Washington, Joshua Shain: 29; 414 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, eye protective devices to be worn by motorcyclist-windshield on motorcycle, safety helmets, off-road vehicles; authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, reckless operation, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Aug. 5
Mire, Linda G.: 64; 40313 Sycamore Ave., Gonzales; public intimidation-threat, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Jones, Samantha Renee: 36; 41108 Witek Road, Gonzales; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, improper display of temporary license plate, disturbing the peace/simple assault, simple battery
Gonzales, Brandon Michael: 35; 44472 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; probation violation, owner to secure registration, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance
Pagan, Bobby Ray: 41; 44444 Fontenot Road, St. Amant; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator-first offense