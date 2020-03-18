Leaders of the Cypress Chauve District of the Boy Scouts of America gathered recently for a banquet to recognize their accomplishments in the past year, and the achievements of Scouts who achieved Eagle rank during the past year.
The Cypress Chauve District is a portion of the Istrouma Area Council that serves all of Ascension Parish and parts of St. James and Iberville parishes.
The guest speaker at the banquet was Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, who took time to talk to the young people to let them know that he is there for them in whatever comes their way on their journeys in Scouting and life.