Dollar General's newly relocated store at 9472 Airline Highway in Sorrento is open, the store announced in a news release.
In addition, Dollar General announced its store at 41110 La. 621 in Gonzales opened Aug. 4.
The new Sorrento store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location, the release said.
Dollar General stores sell essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition to the national and private-branded products carried by Dollar General, the new Sorrento location includes the company’s new stylish home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
The new stores also feature a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.
The Sorrento store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
To commemorate the opening of the new Gonzales location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new store openings.