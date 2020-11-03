Houmas House bridge naming
The name of the Houmas House bridge will be announced Nov. 18 during an Ascension Parish Tourism Commission rebranding event at the Great River Road Museum at Houmas House and Gardens, 30136 La. 942, in Darrow.
The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. with the serving of a signature cocktail and hors d'oeuvres. The name of the Houmas House bridge will be announced at 3 p.m.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings are encouraged.
RSVP by Nov. 11 at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSda-tovORCMqsG-vbcL3IjUc5WtRPriPY-SsHIeaS8B_UyYeg/viewform.
Cookies and car seat safety checks
Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health is partnering with The Safety Place for a series of car seat safety check events throughout the Baton Rouge region. The events offer free car seat inspections and installments led by Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians and cookies for attendees.
Locally, the event is set for Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Dutchtown, at 14225 La. 73, in Prairieville.
“Nearly half of all car seats are installed improperly or not in the correct car seat for their size,” said Crystal Pichon, chief executive officer of The Safety Place. “Taking the time to ensure your child’s seat is the right size for them and correctly installed means your child is traveling as safely as possible.”
Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling The Safety Place at (225) 372-3991. Drive-ups are also welcome. For those who are unable to attend these events, The Safety Place also offers weekly car seat checks by appointment.
Depot Gallery sets new hours
River Region Art Association Depot Gallery has new days and hours for visitors. The Gallery will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. for visitors. On hand will be a docent to give you a tour of the facility, at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, in Gonzales.
The Gallery is filled with watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, as well as photography. You will also find handcrafted purses, pottery and handcrafted jewelry for every occasion.
Coming soon is the association's annual Santa Shop, which includes an array of holiday gift selections. For information, call (225) 644-8496.
Christmas crusade
Friday is the deadline to submit applications for the Ascension Parish Sheriff Office's Christmas Crusade for Children, which provides toys for children around the parish.
Applications should be submitted to the Sheriff's Office, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales; Donaldsonville office, 300 Houmas St.; Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; District 2 substation, 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales; and District 3 substation, 38567 La. 42, Prairieville.
For information, call (225) 621-8361.
Wreaths Across America
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of Ascension Parish veterans this Christmas season.
The deadline to order a wreath for veteran graves will be Nov. 30. This program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves themselves. Donations are also accepted which will be used to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans. Wreaths will be available at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales on Dec. 19. The wreath ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19.
For information or to order a wreath, visit facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark, email ascvetspark@gmail.com or contact Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124. Orders may also be made online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/46996/Overview/.