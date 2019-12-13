The Ascension Parish Council leadership has closed a few weeks of last-minute negotiations over a 30-year sewer concession and plans a binding vote Monday night, despite allegations from the incoming parish president that council leaders backed out on their promise to let him work on the agreement.

The deal with Ascension Sewer LLC would achieve a goal parish officials have sought for generations, consolidating community package plants under one regional system and pulling discharge waters from polluted ditches and bayous and sending them to the Mississippi River.

Rates would also rise for more than 19,000 parish government and private sewer customers, and incoming parish officials have aired worries about the financial impact of other provisions on parish government.

With the vote imminent, Ascension Parish President-elect Clint Cointment said Friday that the Parish Council leadership "reneged" on allowing him the time to negotiate the deal and pulled the plug on those talks Wednesday despite the "significant strides" being made on the deal.

But Council Chairwoman Teri Casso disputed the charge later on Friday. She said Cointment received the opportunity for input that he had sought but that the time ended Wednesday when it appeared he was unwilling to offer a concession from an important sticking point.

"We ended negotiations with him. His input was complete, and his position was clear, and that's when his input ended," she said. "Certainly, there were continued negotiations, which he was just not a part of."

The parish continued its negotiations through Thursday and a final draft of the deal, which Casso said includes some of Cointment's requested changes, was distributed to the sitting Parish Council Thursday night. The incoming council and Cointment were sent copies on Friday morning, she said. Copies began circulating from the parish administration to the public late Friday morning.

Casso said Cointment's negotiations led to a better document but said he would not give on a provision. It would have allowed the parish administration to back out of the deal up to six months after the agreement is signed.

“Mr. Cointment had unrealistic expectations of the contract. We had to negotiate in good faith to extent that both parties were wiling to move forward and this is the final outcome. The council will vote on it,” she said.

The council is scheduled for votes Monday night in Gonzales to approve the deal and set new sewer rates guaranteed as part of the agreement.

The current council, which has six departing members, and the administration of outgoing Parish President Kenny Matassa worked for months on a deal with Ascension Sewer. But the new council and Cointment will have to implement and live with the agreement. They are expected to take office Jan. 6.

As the deal has come forward, Cointment has argued for more time to negotiate. The council gave him about two weeks to meet with Ascension Sewer.

Ascension Sewer is proposing a 30-year concession to consolidate sewer service in the eastern portion of the parish by building a $215 million first phase, which would unite 19,500 parish government and private sewer customers. The plan includes a new plant that would discharge in the Mississippi River.

The entity, which could ultimately serve 35,000 customers, is a consortium that includes Bernhard Capital Partnership, a private equity fund headed by former Shaw top boss Jim Berhnard, and Ascension Wastewater Treatment, the largest private sewer provider in Ascension.

The deal would require financing and upfront cash from both the partnership and taxpayers in Ascension. Ratepayers would pay back the costs, plus give the consortium's partners an 8% return on investment.

Cointment's announcement Friday is something of a twist, as his transition officials and Bernhard officials said earlier in the week that negotiations were going well and appeared headed for a vote Monday.

In his statement Friday, Cointment credited Bernhard Capital for "being open and willing to negotiate."

"But for the life of me I can’t understand why the current council has pulled the plug on continued negotiations," he added. "Furthermore, I find it confusing that after the 2016 flood, this same council took three years to correct the parish’s fill ordinances, yet here they are trying to railroad a last-minute $215 million dollar contract.”

In his statement, Cointment also asserted that two earlier versions of the deal on the parish website early Friday would "jeopardize the parish's financial stability" and he could not support them, though he wasn't sure which the council would consider Monday.

“So while the current Parish Council continues to engage in tactics that are confusing and incomprehensible, I would like to be clear and transparent. I oppose both versions,” Cointment said in a statement. "Both versions would jeopardize the parish’s financial stability."

Those comments came before the latest version of the contract -- the one Casso referenced -- was posted late Friday morning. A member of Cointment's transition team, Ruth Phillips, said he was reviewing the latest version and would offer comments later.

In a separate statement issued to the local news website, the Pelican Post, Cointment also appeared to allege possible wrongdoing in the creation and approval of the deal:

"While the document is deeply flawed, the process whereby it was generated was even more so," he said in that statement. "Having processed the agreement, I have serious legal concerns about certain provisions. Witnessing the machinations behind the scenes, I believe the actions of certain participants to be unethical justifying investigation by federal, state and local authorities."

Asked about that allegation Friday and to clarify who and what he might be talking about, Cointment explained that he was not saying that specific individuals committed specific improper actions.

But he suggested the speed with which the deal was being considered, the lack of public review on its fine details, the no-bid nature of the parish's decision to open negotiations with Ascension Sewer and the 25-month exclusive negotiating period that the parish agreed to with the consortium, all leave him concerned.

"All of those items, I have to say, have a sense of concerns of being unethical," Cointment said.

At the same time, he also said possibilities do exist of individual improper actions and that they need to be investigated. He offered no more specifics.