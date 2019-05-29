Baton Rouge Community College held its 22nd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 17 in the Bonne Sante’ Health and Wellness Center on the Mid City Campus, Baton Rouge.
More than 400 degrees were conferred for students who completed their studies during spring 2019.
Local graduates included:
Business and Social Sciences
AA Louisiana Transfer/Social Sciences
Prairieville: Christa Marie Miles
Walker: Carly F. Williams
Associate of Applied Science/Business Technology/Entrepreneurship
Gramercy: Kenron Matthew Thompson
Associate of Applied Science/Construction Management
Gonzales: Nathan Tyrone Lewis Jr., Bailey Joseph Templet
Prairieville: Dane M. Anderson, Matthew Trey Jordan
Associate of Science/Business
Gonzales: Whitney Balser, Elizabeth Ann Ragusa
Certificate of Technical Studies/Accounting
Prairieville: Catherine Emily Cardwell
Liberal Arts
Associate of Applied Science/Entertainment Technology
Prairieville: Nicolas Ryan Barber
Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts/Global Studies
Gonzales: Anayt De Jesus Macias
Associate of Science/Teaching
Prairieville: Taylor Morgan Hosch
Nursing & Allied Health
Associate of Applied Science/Veterinary Technology
Gonzales: Alexis M. Boyd
Prairieville: Holly L. Lebeau
Associate of Science/Nursing
Prairieville: Samantha K. Bowman, Meghan Turner Peak, Lacey Lorehn Tidwell, Cameron Nicole Wallace
Gonzales: Sadie L. Simpson
Associate of Science/Surgical Technology
Gonzales: Chelsea Burbank
St. Amant: Shayli Schutz
Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
AS Louisiana Transfer/Biological Sciences
Prairieville: Cullen Matthew Ballard
Associate of Applied Science/Process Technology
Gonzales: Alex James Caro
Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering /Mechanical Engineering
Gonzales: Andrew M. Abbess, Cade Oneal Babin
Certificate of Technical Studies/ Computer Network Engineer
Prairieville: Damon Scott III
Technical Education
Associate of Applied Science/Technical Studies/Drafting
Prairieville: Justin The Pham
Technical Diploma/Cosmetology
Gonzales: Rosieta Williams
Technical Diploma/Drafting & Design Technician
Prairieville: Justin The Pham