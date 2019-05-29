Baton Rouge Community College held its 22nd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 17 in the Bonne Sante’ Health and Wellness Center on the Mid City Campus, Baton Rouge.

More than 400 degrees were conferred for students who completed their studies during spring 2019.

Local graduates included:

Business and Social Sciences

AA Louisiana Transfer/Social Sciences

Prairieville: Christa Marie Miles

Walker: Carly F. Williams

Associate of Applied Science/Business Technology/Entrepreneurship

Gramercy: Kenron Matthew Thompson

Associate of Applied Science/Construction Management

Gonzales: Nathan Tyrone Lewis Jr., Bailey Joseph Templet

Prairieville: Dane M. Anderson, Matthew Trey Jordan

Associate of Science/Business

Gonzales: Whitney Balser, Elizabeth Ann Ragusa

Certificate of Technical Studies/Accounting

Prairieville: Catherine Emily Cardwell

Liberal Arts

Associate of Applied Science/Entertainment Technology

Prairieville: Nicolas Ryan Barber

Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts/Global Studies

Gonzales: Anayt De Jesus Macias

Associate of Science/Teaching

Prairieville: Taylor Morgan Hosch

Nursing & Allied Health

Associate of Applied Science/Veterinary Technology

Gonzales: Alexis M. Boyd

Prairieville: Holly L. Lebeau

Associate of Science/Nursing

Prairieville: Samantha K. Bowman, Meghan Turner Peak, Lacey Lorehn Tidwell, Cameron Nicole Wallace

Gonzales: Sadie L. Simpson

Associate of Science/Surgical Technology

Gonzales: Chelsea Burbank

St. Amant: Shayli Schutz

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

AS Louisiana Transfer/Biological Sciences

Prairieville: Cullen Matthew Ballard

Associate of Applied Science/Process Technology

Gonzales: Alex James Caro

Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering /Mechanical Engineering

Gonzales: Andrew M. Abbess, Cade Oneal Babin

Certificate of Technical Studies/ Computer Network Engineer

Prairieville: Damon Scott III

Technical Education

Associate of Applied Science/Technical Studies/Drafting

Prairieville: Justin The Pham

Technical Diploma/Cosmetology

Gonzales: Rosieta Williams

Technical Diploma/Drafting & Design Technician

Prairieville: Justin The Pham

