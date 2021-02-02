The Dream Team, an Ascension Chamber of Commerce Leadership Ascension team, is fundraising to complete the entry for the Team of Dreams ballpark in Gonzales.
Located on Irma Boulevard, the ballpark will be first for Ascension Parish. It is designed for special needs athletes but all players are welcomed from Ascension or surrounding parishes.
Every year, the Leadership Ascension class undertakes projects to add value to the parish. In 2019, the Team of Dreams Leadership team decided to build a park in Gonzales where mentally or physically challenged young athletes can have recreational opportunities that were not attainable before.
The Dream Team members are Chris Batty, BASF; Melvin Boudreaux, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office; Danielle Espinal, Ochsner Health; Eric Kallio, Louisiana Military Department; Rachael Lambert, Ascension Specialty Advertising; Lauren Pellegrini, Shell Chemical Company; and Sit Wong, Domain Architecture. Their goal is to raise $35,000 to construct the Grand Entry. They will be coordinating fundraising initiatives to increase awareness of the Team of Dreams ballpark and complete the Grand Entry. The Dream Team members can be reached through the facebook page. They can also be reached via email at LeadershipAscensionDreamTeam@gmail.com.
Leadership Ascension is a program sponsored by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce to assist in preparing emerging community leaders for leadership positions in local government, business and community affairs. The results-oriented program is directed by a steering committee of community leaders with the assistance of chamber staff.