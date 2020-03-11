THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
AARP FRAUD PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. AARP is arming you with the tools and resources to fight back with the AARP Fraud watch Network. Join the library for a lively discussion about how to spot and avoid theft and fraud so you can protect yourself and your family. 9225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for people who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentations software programs available. (225) 647-3955.
COUNT ON LIBRARIES: 2020 CENSUS INFORMATION SESSIONS: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Join the Ascension Parish Library for census information sessions scheduled to bring awareness of what to expect for 2020 and how crucial this process is to our community. To register, call (225) 473-8052.
March 12-15
LOUISIANA SPORTSMAN SHOW AND FESTIVAL: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Louisiana's largest outdoor show and boat show. Louisiana's premier outdoor show will feature acres of boats, fishing and hunting equipment, ATV's, tractors and lawn equipment, and activities for the entire family. louisianasportsmanshow.com. $12 for adults (13 and up), $6 for kids ages 12-6, and free for kids under 5.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENDER GROUP: 9 a.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check, or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 251-9635 or dvchange@outlook.com.
GROWING UP: BOYS: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Vernola conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Help your son understand the physical and emotional changes he will experience as he goes through puberty. Designed for boys ages 10-12 and their dads/moms. Fee: $15 Pre-Registration is required. Register by calling (225) 621-2906.
BULLS, BANDS, AND BARRELS WITH FRANK FOSTER & KENDALL SHAFFER BAND: 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Adults $30, kids (12 and under) $15, dirt floor seats $40, "The way it was" VIP $80. Day of show-adult tickets go up $5.
MONDAY
SLEEP APNEA TREATMENT CLASS: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 1125 La. 30 W., Gonzales. Sr. Vernola Conference room. If you have been diagnosed with sleep apnea at any point in your life, join our Board Certified Sleep Disorders Specialist to discover how you can get your best sleep with your positive airway pressure device. This class will be held every other Monday. Free.
TUESDAY
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss the features found in email, and feature hands-on email practice. (225) 647-3955.
COFFEE AND CRAFTS: 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Work the way through an easy-to-follow video lesson on how to make custom fabric baskets. Participants will learn how to sew a dimensional project with straight stitches, apply iron-on interfacing, and finish off a project with decorative trim. These cute little baskets are made from just two pieces of fabric and trim and have many organizational uses. This is a great project for beginners. The library will provide all materials necessary, including sewing machines. This program is open to sewists of all skill levels. space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. For adults ages 18 and up. (225) 622-3339.
STUFFED ANIMAL STAYCATION DROP-OFF: 6 p.m., Gonzales and Galvez Branch Libraries. Drop your stuffed animal off on Tuesday night, and we'll read them a bedtime story and tuck them in before you leave. Then, we'll provide them with a few nights of fun, games and relaxation. Pick them up on Saturday morning and make a cute craft for yourself. When you get home, check Facebook to see photos from their stay with us. Bring one stuffed animal friend and make sure it's one that you can spend the night without. Stuffed animal pickup will be anytime between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. If that's too many days away from your stuffed animal, you may pick them up early, during regular library hours. Call you library for more information at Gonzales (225) 647-3955 or Galvez (225) 622-3999.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses of a spreadsheet and practice using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
JUVENILE AGGRESSION REPLACEMENT: 5 p.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 253-9635 or dvchance@outloook.com.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WINDOWS 10: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. Recommended for beginners. (225) 647-3955.
March 19
SELF HELP RESOURCE CENTER: 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This resource is only for assistance with forms: divorce 103 (only), notary services. All services are free to the public. Must have valid form of identification. Legal advice is not provided through this service. (225) 647-3955.
SEEKING AN ACADIAN NATION — THE 1930 DIARY OF AN EVANGELINE GIRL: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. This real-life story, in words and vintage photographs, tells of the epic 1930 journey of 25 "Evangeline Girls" led by Sen. Dudley J. LeBlanc, which he called the "First Official Pilgrimage of Louisiana Acadians to Grand-Pré, Nova Scotia." A reception and book signing will follow the discussion. Register by calling (225) 473-8052.