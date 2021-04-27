The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 15-22:
April 15
Potter, Terry: 4415 Victoria Lane Lot 20, Baton Rouge, Age, 29; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment
Efird, Caitlyn Rae: 22137 Walker South Road, Lot 19, Denham Springs; Age, 23; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, battery of emergency room personnel or a health care provider, simple assault
Patterson, Darryl Eugene: 6836 Bundy Road, New Orleans; Age, 24; resisting an officer
Alsay, Dexter: 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age, 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Deliberto, Joseph: 14522 W. Thomas St., Hammond; Age, 45; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam)
Deliberto, Dereck Wayne: address unknown; Age, 30 possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Zubia, Lenin: 15146 Villa Court E, Gonzales; Age, 52; domestic abuse battery
Zubia, Socorro, 15146 Villa Court E, Gonzales; Age, 52; domestic abuse battery
April 16
Henderson, Darius Jacoby: 4776 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge; Age, 29; operating vehicle while license is suspended, temporary registration plates issued by dealers, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Davies, Jacob Tanner: 217 S. Marchand Ave., Gonzales; Age, 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Leblanc, Ashley: 15280 Holton Road; Age, 38; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Greene, Lakisha: 32530 Alice St., White Castle; Age, 37; aggravated battery
Gaudin Jr., Shane P.: 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant
Levy, Taj A.: 213 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age, 23; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, following vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving
Smith, Jayson Kyle: 17483 Hearthwood Drive, Greenwell Springs; Age, 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
April 17
Bullock, Jessica: 2047 La. 307, Thibodaux; Age, 39; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana , possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Dupre, James David Mitchell: 218 Walnut St., Lockport; Age, 39; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Bourgeois, Roderick Anthony: 40119 La. 74, Gonzales; Age, 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
April 18
Flores, Giovanny: 315 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age, 19; no motor vehicle insurance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, reckless operation
Meyers, Luke Austin: 1104 Willow Glen Drive, Denham Springs; Age, 28; stop signs and yield signs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), criminal trespass/all other resisting an officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior operating while intoxicated-second
Bourgeois, Jordan Michael: 32030 Longview St., Paulina; Age, 34; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law
Anderson, Carmille P.: 414 E. Roosevelt St. A, Gonzales; Age, 32; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Tillman, Lisa Deanne: 47960 Amite River Road, St. Amant; Age, 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
McClelland, Tiesha: 4855 McDade Road, Meridian, Mississippi; Age, 31; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Morris, Randi: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age, 32; illegal possession of stolen firearms
Smith, Ahmaric Laeric: 1200 Louise St., Thibodaux; Age, 20; driver must be licensed, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, simple criminal damage to property less than $500, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, reckless operation
Calvey, Trent James: 1308 S. Sky Ave., Gonzales; Age, 19; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance , improper display of temporary license plate
Johnson, Tyrek: 509 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age, 21; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana
April 19
Robertson, Jarrett Joseph: 43054 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age, 27; state probation violation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Tranchina, Beau J.: 14054 Ace Lane, Gonzales; Age, 42; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, illegal use of 911, resisting a police officer with force or violence
Storks, Lakaia Fields: 6034 Tuscany Lane, Sorrento; Age, 42; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Nicholas, Monchel Ann: 4138 S. Commerce Ave. No. 2; Age, 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Cheshire, Scot Kevin: 16352 Old Hammond Highway No. 105, Baton Rouge; Age, 40; seven bond revocations, two violations of protective orders
Mathes, Broderick: 15236 Woodmoss Drive, Baton Rouge; Age, 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, hold for other agency
Oliver Jr., Malcolm J.: 120 Vickie Drive, Napoleanville; Age, 30; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lafargue Jr., Marvin W.: 8252 Hargis St., Convent; Age, 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dore, Crystal Gail: 312 E. Main, Delcambre; Age, 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, traffic-control signals
Ballard, Trevon Quindell: 37104 Rivergate Ave., Geismar; Age, 33; domestic abuse battery
Hernandez, Joseph Paul: 18057 Grace St., Prairieville; Age, 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, violations of registration provisions
Morehead, Kelsey L.: 11131 Irene E. Deslatte Road, St. Amant; Age, 30; possession of heroin, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts- drug paraphernalia
April 20
Matte, Mistalyn Desiree: 12437 O'neal Road, Gonzales; Age, 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-Other Louisiana jurisdiction
Baker, Jammie: 1206 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age, 36; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery, domestic abuse battery
Howard, Torianno: 224 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; Age, 47; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Walker, Anthony Andrew: 1660 Industry St., New Orleans; Age, 41; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, false certificates, driver must be licensed, violations of registration provisions, reckless operation
Mcgalliard, Demetrice S.: 1305 St. Vincent St. 203, Donaldsonville; Age, 38; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Rivere Jr., Anthony F.: 40446 Fox Run Drive, Gonzales; Age, 19; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000
Lacombe, Brent Thomas: 6937 La. 190 West 190, Port Allen; Age, 47; simple burglary (all others), two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Duplessis, Michael Joseph: 11189 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age, 38; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Strain, Theodore Allen: 5127 N. Shamrock Drive, Baton Rouge; Age, 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Leblanc Jr., Thomas W.: 12178 Elva Drive, Baton Rouge; Age, 24; careless operation, driver must be licensed, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
April 21
Bailey, Gregory L.: 38532 Darville Road, Prairieville; Age, 55; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams , possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Day, Ronald Chris: 13045 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age, 52; domestic abuse battery
Harding, Levante Silkton: address unknown; Age, 26; criminal trespass
Escobedo, Gilberto: 12365 Samuel Babin Road, Gonzales; Age, 46; aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery
Piper, James Anthony: 40023 La. 621, Gonzales; Age, 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Potter III, Donald Roy: 41270 Merritt Evans Road 34, Prairieville; Age, 23; domestic abuse battery
Buratt, Stephen Michah: 42094 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age, 33; sexual acts prohibited in public, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
April 22
Alsay, Dexter: 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age, 33; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 , simple assault
Roberson, Richard Jermaine: 41238 Demi Mille Drive, Gonzales; Age, 35; domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery