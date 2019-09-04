The Ascension Chamber of Commerce has chosen 32 participants for its 25th Leadership Ascension class.
Leadership Ascension, like similar programs nationwide, is designed to develop responsible and informed community leaders. Recognized and emerging leaders are selected to represent the diverse demographic of Ascension Parish based on an application outlining each candidate’s work experience, education and community involvement, according to a news release.
The 10-month leadership program, facilitated by Chamber vice president of operations Liz Laurent, strives to develop practical leadership skills while promoting personal growth. Sessions are held each month and cover topics including diversity, conflict resolution, project management, social concerns, health care, law enforcement, and government. The program begins with a team-building opening retreat and ends with a two-day closing retreat where the students review the sessions and present class projects that are developed throughout the year.
Members of this year's Leadership Ascension class are:
- Melissa Bourgeois, Bourgeois PT and Sport Rehab
- Sarah Brown, Ascension Credit Union
- Craig Caroll, Garcia Roofing & Sheet Metal
- Toni Dantonio, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension
- Matt Faubion, Shell Chemical
- LeJaune George Sr., BASF
- Lynn Hathaway, Ascension Parish School Board
- Sinead Holleran, Methanex
- Ryan Houston, Mary Bird Perkins
- Julie Knight, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area
- Kimberly Koehl, GSA Consulting Engineers
- Kent Landacre, Neighbors Federal Credit Union
- Janet McCrory, City of Gonzales
- Cassidy McFarland, Neighbors Federal Credit Union
- Candace Melancon, Ochsner Health Systems
- Rebecca Mouk, Ascension Roofing & Fabrication
- Morgan Nicolich, Shell
- Vere O’Kelley, Eatel Corp.
- Kayla Oubre, R.J. Daigle & Sons Contractors Inc.
- LaTonya Prejean, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Josh Rhodes, BASF
- Michelle Robicheaux, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court
- Tiffany Robinson, BASF
- Kishan Shah, Bourgeois PT and Sports Rehab
- Stacey Stephens, Law Office of Marvin Gros
- John Streva, GraceHebert Architects
- Payne Trichell, Pelican State Credit Union
- Tony Tureau, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Mark Vincent, Rebel Graphix
- Kerr Wall, BASF
- Ingrid Williams, Domain Architecture
- Renee Zimmerman, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
To learn more about Leadership Ascension, visit www.ascensionchamber.com or call (225) 647-7487.