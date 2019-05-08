Ascension Catholic Bulldogs head to Division IV baseball tournament
The Ascension Catholic baseball team is making a habit out of heading west in the playoffs. The Bulldogs punched their tickets to the Division IV Louisiana High School Athletic Association state tourney in Sulphur with 7-6 and 13-0 wins over Cedar Creek at La La Regira field in Donaldsonville.
“After that emotional walk-off win on Thursday night (May 2), we told our team that they (Cedar Creek) have a very good team, but we have been through this before, playing back-to-back-to-back games during the season," coach Todd Landry said after the 13-0 win on Friday. "We certainly didn’t expect the second-game score, but we played really good baseball today."
The defending Division IV champions will represent District 6-1A at the state tournament, as Ascension Christian and St. John lost tough quarterfinal match-ups. The Bulldogs walked off Cedar Creek 7-6 in eight innings when Jai Williams blooped a single over a drawn-in infield to score J.B. Broussard. Tre Medine got a no decision, exiting the game tied at 5 in the seventh inning.
Medine dueled with Cedar Creek ace Brooks Auger for seven innings. The Bulldogs uncharacteristically committed six errors in the game, which allowed Cedar Creek to score several unearned runs. William Dunn and Mason Zeringue led the Bulldog offense with two hits each. Williams got the victory in relief of Medine. “Tre pitched a good game," Landry said. "We made some errors that hurt us, but we were able to overcome; Jai Williams did great job in relief and came up with a big hit."
The Bulldogs came out on fire in the second game, scoring four runs in the first inning and taking an early lead. “Putting up that crooked number in the first inning was huge," Landry said. "A huge two-out hit by Brock Acosta to drive in two runs allowed us to separate and really be aggressive in the game."
Hunter Walker got the victory, allowing only one hit in five innings. “Hunter is a really good pitcher; he threw strikes and allowed the defense to make some plays behind him," Landry said. "That’s a really good offensive team he shut down today; he really threw well for us."
The Bulldogs stretched the lead out to 8-0 and were led at the plate by Jacob Dunn, Parker Hales, Baylor Leonard, Rodney Blanchard, Acosta and Jordan. Ascension Catholic added five more runs in the last two innings to finish off the Cougars and head back to Sulphur for the third straight year.
“This senior group has meant a great deal to our program, as well as some past senior classes that started the run for us; the entire team contributed to the run," Landry said. The Bulldogs defeated St. John last year in the title game and will face Opelousas Catholic (6 seed) in the semifinals on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
“Never gets old, for sure. The staff has been together and I have been at it for 16 years, going to state four times. We don’t take it for granted, for sure. This is a really good baseball team led by a large senior class," Landry said.
Follow the Bulldogs on the Bulldog Network and on the NFHS network for live coverage at the state tourney.